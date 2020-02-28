What We’re Reading: February 28, 2020

Introducing a new blog series where we share some of the articles we’ve been reading these past two weeks.

February 14th- February 28th

An Oldie But a Goodie: A 2017 article that’s still relevant explains how cities are reworking their approach to homelessness using data (Smart Cities Dive).

Civic Engagement: Civil servants from cities around the country share how local governments are using social media to better engage with residents (Governing).

Code for America: This article shares important reflections, including those from Code of America Founder Jennifer Pahlka, as the organization enters its second decade (StateScoop).

Data Visualization: “An unprecedented data set shows where [Wikipedia’s] editors are, where they aren’t, and why.” (The Atlantic)

Digital Access: Linda Poon explains how current data collection and analysis methods at the Federal Communications Commission might dramatically underestimate the number of Americans without broadband access (CityLab).

Protecting Consumer Data: A month ago, the state of California enacted a new consumer privacy law, but as the law goes into effect businesses and legislators should be aware of “privacy fatigue” (Sidewalk Talk).

Smart Cities: Laura Bliss explains how LA, sick of tech disruptors in mobility services, became a tech disruptor itself (CityLab).