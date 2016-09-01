Charlotte Carr is a Policy Analyst for the Open Cities team.

Prior to joining the Sunlight Foundation, Charlotte worked on a range of local policy issues in the Atlanta City Council District 2 Office, including a participatory budgeting program to improve the transparency, accessibility, and inclusivity of the city’s budgeting process. She also briefly served with the Peace Corps’ Community and Economic Development sector in the nation of Georgia.

Charlotte holds both a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Sustainability and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Virginia. She is skilled in data analysis, legislative research, and public outreach.

In her free time, Charlotte enjoys travel, photography, and volunteering with youth sports.