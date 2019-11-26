Community engagement and open data: impact framework applications

In August, we published a community engagement impact framework that we hope will give local open data programs a blueprint for tracking and assessing the impact of their community engagement work.

To show this framework in action, we applied it to the open data programs of Louisville and Pittsburgh (whose open data program is run by the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center). Both have invested significant resources in engaging with their users and the broader communities of their cities, which made them excellent examples for how this framework could be applied.

We hope that by listing their programs’ inputs, activities, outputs, outcomes and impacts, others can learn about how the framework can be put to use and be inspired by some of the engagement strategies both Louisville and WPRDC have developed.